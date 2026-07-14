Ro Khanna and Israeli Apartheid, the Iran War, and the Politics of the World Cup

On this week’s stream, Rep. Ro Khanna describes being detained by Israeli settlers backed by the Israeli army earlier this month—and talks about his meetings with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Khanna and Drop Site co-founder Jeremy Scahill debate Palestinian armed resistance, the Iron Dome, and Congress’s role.

Then: As the FIFA World Cup enters its final week, visiting teams and fans have been subject to discriminatory treatment or bans by the U.S. FIFA has been accused of increasingly corrupt practices, poor officiating in matches has grown into accusations of systemic bias, and the issue of Palestine has been raised. Drop Site’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous speaks with Abdullah Al-Arian, a professor of history at Georgetown University in Qatar and editor of the book “Football in the Middle East: State, Society, and the Beautiful Game” about the politics of the World Cup.