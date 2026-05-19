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hierochloe's avatar
hierochloe
3hEdited

There is currently only one flotilla boat remaining (Lina from Freedom Flotilla), the final GSF boat appeared to get rammed before going offline about an hour ago (it is at the end of their last live stream). Freedom Flotilla has some land-based aid also but apparently was stopped in Libya.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
2h

What motivated the UN rights chief to now urge Israel to prevent “acts of genocide” in Gaza? Was it the Israeli settler attacking cats and dogs in the West Bank that got their attention? Will the detainment of the Irish president’s sister in international waters by IDF forces also get noticed.

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