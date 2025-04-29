Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
10h

Thank you for informing us about this important case and issue. Arrogance and ignorance make for a deadly, but heady, brew. I wish them both the best of success.

"Rivas’s case is now the subject of a lawsuit filed today by the American Immigration Council and Consular Accountability Project," Let's help them with this:

https://immcouncil.donorsupport.co/page/FUNTHDVJNQB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
7h

Try telling this to Blue MAGA...

"“This is a policy that Democrats helped prepare over multiple administrations, though what Trump is doing is of a qualitatively different character. The use of tattoos to remove people under the Alien Enemies Act is certainly new,” said Lee. “I don’t draw attention to the role of Obama and Biden to diminish what Trump is doing, but at same time Trump didn't fall out of the sky. These policies have had a bipartisan character.”"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture