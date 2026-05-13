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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
10h

Funny how **only** Drop Site News Substack newsletters have been arriving truncated/ missing text in my inbox for at least six months now - forcing me to login to Substack directly if I want to read the full piece and comment. It's a small annoyance but something appears to be corrupting the newsletter file in transit.

All this says to me is Drop Site News continues to be a force for the ruling elite to reckon with and therefore a target for cyber fuckery.

Keep at it Drop Site team. And thank you as always.

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huey's avatar
huey
9h

I thought Netanyahu would be next to Trump on this Chinese mission. Doesn't Netanyahu have to OK every foreign policy decision the US makes.

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