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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
3hEdited

If the Democratic Party wants to maintain the fascist authoritarian GOP majority, do give us Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate in 2028. Let us not forget her blocking any discussion at the convention of the unfolding genocide and her gleeful speech about the most lethal military in the world. Yeah, that’s what voters want. She also happens to be married to a Zionist. Ditto for Gavin Newsome as candidate. The party seems incapable of evolving only offering to be Republican light. Wouldn’t one love to know the content of her discussions with Mamdani and Zogby?

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Steve Winemiller's avatar
Steve Winemiller
2h

Thank you for the Sudan update so quickly. It’s my understanding that the RSF is funded by the UAE and have hired a notoriously ruthless tribe, perhaps call the Janjawee who were formerly hired by White Afrikaner to terrorize during the Apartheid struggle

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