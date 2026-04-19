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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
43m

I don't know how many times I've said it, but we'd all be worse off if it weren't for Drop Site News. Thank you.

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Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
43mEdited

Trump continues to enhabit an alternate reality where he has complete control over this entire conflict. Yet, with each passing day, his ramblings which are best described as that of a madman, that continue dragging the US into an incoherent and costly quagmire. Costly in both in lives and billions of dollars.

And it is not just him. I can't get Ron Johnson's (R-WI) comment that American's would rather have higher gas prices than Iran having a nuclear weapon. What Americans really want is no more idiots like Ron Johnsons!!!

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