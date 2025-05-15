Drop Site News

Lenny DeFranco
6h

I just want to say thank you, Jeremy, for consistently providing extremely high-quality journalism that makes me feel not only more informed but less crazy.

Michelle
6h

Thank you for your detailed and diligent reporting, Jeremy. It's quite awe-inspiring, especially since I can only imagine the amount of hell you get for speaking to Hamas. You and Drop Site are doing an amazing job. Thank you for keeping us informed and helping us bear witness to this genocide.

