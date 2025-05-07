Drop Site News

Jane Peryer
11h

Nothing surprises me when it comes to politicians. Britain's Labour Government is participating in genocide because they feel impugn. It's impunity that we have to rid some powerful people of. The idea that IHL is flexible and can be bent to exclude tools for genocide is sickening. The dishonesty in our politics needs to be cleaned out and we desperately need new rules for politicians and voting and most importantly we need a ramped up UN that has sorted out the veto problem on the security council and some means to suspend members actively breaking international law.

Then we also need to do a better job with the ICC which as we all know is toothless, because it has no enforcement mechanism. Somehow that needs strengthening. Impunity will be a tough one to stamp out, but we need to try harder than ever before.

As for all these dodgy deals in weapons. It has been very sadly built into the Establishment of this country. We will never stop them all, but Palestine Action deserve our support for their great selfless work. The people locked up under terrorism legislation must be released now because of the recent evidence of the lack of separation of powers in this country. There has been unfair procedure. Weapons and other military hardware make the world's economies grow. Israel's is practically built on their surveillance and weapons sales. Then there is the illicit market in arms. Isn't that right Mr Blair?

The current sanctions are not enough and they are in breach of the Genocide Act. It is not down to them to decide the finer details of the law. The moment the ICJ ruled that there is a potential genocide, all states are obliged to suspend all business links and weapons transfers and start considering sanctions. The law is not hard to understand. Im not a lawyer but it seems crystal clear to me. They absolutely know what they are doing. Lammy and Starmer are murdering children and women in their thousands. They clearly have no conscience. That is disturbing. They may well be sociopaths.

Is GLAN back in court today? It must be soon? We have to win this case and then if the government still does't comply, then there has to be criminal repercussions to stamp out the scourge of impunity of our politicians.

Sami
7h

Nice to see articles that British MSM wouldn’t touch with a barge pole. Maybe the Guardian would if the editors went on holiday.

