Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
huey's avatar
huey
7h

We got a president getting mentally evaluated by Iran..We have a Secretary of War that seems to get off on bombing and killing anyway he can..The rest of the crew are pro mad dog Netanyahu Israel Zionists. The people of the US need a brake on this stupidity..

Reply
Share
Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
7hEdited

Is the Iran / US agreement just a bunch of hoopla? Israel already stating they’re not obliged to honor it and continuing its attacks on Monday, today. Unless the US administration and Congress rescind their unending support for Israel, all this will amount to nothing. Will the G7 meeting this week prior to the Friday signing be Europe and Japan cow towing to King Trump? It seems the UK has its mirror version of the US Supreme Court. As a sidebar, might Drop Site consider an interview with Hasan Piker? It seems one must be initiated in gaming and on Twitch to access his views.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture