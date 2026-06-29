From Drop Site:

U.S. resumes strikes on southern Iran. Iran responds to U.S. attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns against interference in Hormuz. Iranian President: $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be released, oil sanctions lifted. U.S., Iran give diverging accounts of planned Doha talks. Israeli and Lebanese governments reach framework agreement. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz hails agreement, says Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah rejects “null and void” framework. Israeli violations continue in southern Lebanon;Hezbollah says it reserves the right to respond. Israeli drone strike kills three, including a child, in central Gaza. Israeli attacks on Gaza continue over the weekend. U.S. considering legal immunity for “Board of Peace” representatives and contractors, Guardian reports. U.S. House of Representatives to vote on second Lebanon War Powers resolution. Rep. Julia Letlow wins GOP Senate runoff in Louisiana. House Speaker Mike Johnson says he will send housing bill to Trump on Monday. ACA enrollment drops 4 million as enhanced subsidies expire, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services data show. Trump bought up to $5M in Axon stock before ICE contract with Taser specifications. Sons of Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick profit from Kazakhstan tungsten deal their fathers negotiated, NYT finds. Serbian president to resign after months of protests. Russia rejects Ukrainian proposal to halt long-range strikes. Belarussian leader visits China amid Ukraine War tensions. Iraq arrests dozens of officials in sweeping anticorruption raids. Five killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility. Israeli forces fire on Syrian press team. Pakistani military kills 29 on Afghan border.

Drop Site is now live on WhatsApp. Get our latest reporting, podcasts, and breaking news, delivered directly. Join the channel here.

This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday. Today’s edition is being sent to more than 750,000 subscribers. Help us grow that number by forwarding and recommending this newsletter.

🛒 Get your “Drop [Site] News/Not Bombs” Hoodie here:

Get Your Hoodie

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event with the White House Religious Liberty Commission in the Oval Office of the White House on June 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Iran and Ceasefire

U.S. resumes strikes on southern Iran: U.S. forces launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, according to a statement from U.S. CENTCOM. The attacks targeted Iran’s Sirik County and Qeshm Island. CENTCOM claimed that its military aircraft targeted “Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities”—as a “direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping.” On the same day, explosions were heard near the village of Tahrouyi in Iran’s southern Sirik region, according to the Tasnim News Agency. No reports on damage or casualties were released. President Donald Trump posted about the attacks on Truth Social on Saturday, saying that the U.S. “just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire, AGAIN!” Trump warned that there “may come a point” where the U.S is “no longer able to be reasonable,” and will be “forced to militarily complete the job” in Iran. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said the U.S. will keep targeting Iranian military infrastructure if Tehran threatens the flow of shipping during an appearance on ABC’s Meet the Press. He also claimed that the Joint Maritime Information Center, overseen by the U.S. Navy, had opened a wider route near Oman, challenging Iran’s authority over the waterway. Iran’s Navy said that the strikes did not alter Iran’s “mastery of the Strait,” arguing that its attacks on non-compliant vessels showed other ships the “safe way” through the Strait—namely, compliance with Iran’s system for managing traffic.

Iran responds to U.S. attacks: Iran struck eight U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain with ballistic missiles and drones on Saturday night into Sunday, according to a statement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), in retaliation for the U.S. strikes. Mohsen Rezaei, a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, condemned U.S. violations of the ceasefire by backing “the actions of its proxy forces in the region,” in reference to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and by “continuing to create tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.” The IRGC said its naval and aerospace forces hit the Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters at Port Salman in Bahrain between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday. On Saturday, Bahrain’s foreign ministry condemned Iran for drone attacks on its territory, which it said caused minor structural damage to several buildings and other infrastructure. It did not report casualties from the attacks. Ali Akbar Velayati, the top international affairs adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, subsequently told Bahrain’s rulers to “know their limits” and not “force Iran to take harsh decisions.” Velayati singled out Bahrain as the Gulf state offering Washington the most support, noting it hosts the US Fifth Fleet. The Kuwaiti government also announced on Saturday that the country was facing a “missile and drone attack.” On Sunday, Qatar reported that one of its citizens was killed by shrapnel “resulting from the military operations in the area,” according to an announcement from the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

Araghchi warns against interference in Hormuz: Speaking in Baghdad alongside Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for a new regional security framework led exclusively by the countries of the region, “without the presence or interference of any country from outside the region.” At the news conference, Araghchi claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days, insisting that responsibility for managing and reopening the waterway “rests solely with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Araghchi also reiterated that Article One of the memorandum requires the war to end on all fronts, including Lebanon, expressing regret that Israel continues its attacks. He said the United States bears direct responsibility, under its commitments in the memorandum, to stop Israel’s attacks and fully implement a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Tanker hit in the Strait of Hormuz: Another tanker was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to a report issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Office. The vessel sustained damage to its bridge, but all crew members are reported safe, and no environmental damage has been reported.

Hormuz committee meets in Muscat: The first meeting of a “Hormuz Joint Committee,” consisting of Iran and Oman, was held on Sunday in Muscat, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said. Oman’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Abdulaziz al-Hinai, represented his country, according to Gharibabadi. Iranian and Omani officials reportedly reviewed current issues related to the Strait and discussed its future management.

Iranian President: $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be released, oil sanctions lifted: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Monday that $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets will be released and returned through Qatar, in addition to the lifting of sanctions on Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors last week. Pezeshkian described it as a “great victory” for the Iranian people, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported. The funds are part of a total of $12 billion in Iranian assets held in Qatar, he added, with efforts continuing to secure the release of the remaining balance.

U.S., Iran give diverging accounts of planned Doha talks: Conflicting statements emerged on Monday over the timing of the next set of U.S.-Iran talks focused on implementing the memorandum of understanding. President Donald Trump said the meeting would take place as early as Tuesday, writing in a post on Truth Social: “Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Qatar for “high-level meetings this week,” adding that “on the sidelines of those high-level talks, there will be the technical talks.” A source familiar with the negotiations told Al Jazeera that technical teams are expected to meet in Doha “in the coming days,” adding that “communication channels created to de-escalate any incidents are in place and technical talks are set to continue.” However, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi disputed reports that technical negotiations had been scheduled, saying “the news from some media outlets that technical talks by the working groups will be held in Doha cannot be confirmed.” He added that “the first round of technical talks... will be held when conditions are met, and after an agreement is reached on the date and location.” Iran did not take part in technical talks with the U.S. scheduled for Sunday, with an Iranian official citing recent U.S. strikes and unmet commitments about frozen funds under the two sides’ MOU.



Lebanon

Israeli and Lebanese governments reach framework agreement: The Israeli and Lebanese governments signed a 14-point framework agreement on Friday, brokered by the United States. Hezbollah is not a party to the agreement, includes the following: Israel and Lebanon both “affirm” the right of each state to “live in peace,” and express “mutual desire to live in security as neighboring sovereign states.” Israel agreed that it has no claim to Lebanese territory. “Pursuant to the above, the Government of Israel declares that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon,” the statement read. The agreement, however, does not force Israel to withdraw from the large area of southern Lebanon that it continues to occupy. The agreement also states that Lebanon’s military, the Lebanese Armed Forces, will “gradually” assert its authority over southern Lebanon, “pending the verified disarmament of” non-state armed groups such as Hezbollah. It rejects Hezbollah’s claim to the right to use force within the country. However, both governments acknowledge that “nothing in this Framework prevents them from exercising their inherent right to defend themselves.” Under the framework agreement, Lebanon commits to “the cessation of all hostile or adverse actions in international political or legal fora,” requiring Lebanon to forgo pursuing all legal claims and diplomatic actions against Israel in international political and legal forums. It requires the United States to “rally support” for the Lebanese government, as well as for reconstruction of the country, and to work to further “proscribe” financial support for Hezbollah.

Katz hails agreement, says Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon: Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz hailed the new Israel-Lebanon agreement as “historic” on Saturday, calling it “a strategic blow to the Iranian axis,” according to the Times of Israel. Katz said Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon’s self-declared security zone, including the Beaufort Castle ridge, and will not fully withdraw until Hezbollah has been disarmed across Lebanon. He added that Israel would respond “with great force” if Iran attempts to interfere with implementation of the agreement.

Hezbollah rejects “null and void” framework: Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement on Saturday, calling it a “humiliation,” “a surrender of sovereignty,” and “null and void.” Qassem said the agreement abandons the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, which he said made ending the war in Lebanon its first priority and guaranteed Lebanon’s territorial integrity. He warned that linking an Israeli withdrawal to Hezbollah’s disarmament across all of Lebanon “is a very dangerous proposal that crosses every red line,” arguing it allows Israel to indefinitely delay its withdrawal by claiming Lebanon has failed to disarm the resistance. Qassem accused the Lebanese government of making “free concessions” through direct negotiations with Israel, while vowing the group “will continue as a resistance on the ground to expel the occupation.”

Iran and Lebanon’s speakers push for a return to MOU deconfliction mechanism: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri spoke by phone on Sunday about ending the war in Lebanon, according to Ghalibaf’s office, with both men rejecting the separate Israel-Lebanon framework signed in Washington. Ghalibaf said ending the war was a core part of the first clause of the U.S.-Iran Islamabad memorandum, and that after Iran flagged violations during the Switzerland talks, the parties agreed to form a deconfliction cell between Iran, the U.S., and Lebanon to enforce it. Berri, according to Iran’s readout, called the rival deal “a conspiracy and sedition,” and said Israel was trying to bypass Lebanese sovereignty “by other means.”



Israeli violations continue in southern Lebanon: Despite a renewed “ceasefire” announced on June 20 and a framework agreement reached on Friday, Israel continued its military attacks across southern Lebanon over the weekend and on Monday. On Monday: Heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Deir Siryan on Monday, striking the Wadi area extending toward the Litani River, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. In a separate incident in the Marjeyoun district, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade at Ghassan Daher’s quarry on the road to Ibl al-Saqi. Sunday: Israeli forces demolished residential buildings in the towns of Taybeh and Hadatha in Sour (Tyre), and dropped stun grenades near civilians in Borj Qalaouiyeh and Braachit. Israeli forces also detonated the Wadi Hassan tunnel in Majdal Zoun, with the blast heard across nearby villages. Meanwhile, in Nabatieh, Israeli warplanes struck a house at the entrance to the Al-Maslakh neighborhood on Nabih Berri Avenue and later carried out another airstrike on the outskirts of Meifdoun. Two people were wounded after an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in Bint Jbeil District. Saturday: An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Nabatieh Fawqa on Saturday, before later carrying out an airstrike that killed one person and wounded two others.

Hezbollah says it reserves the right to respond following Israeli violations: Hezbollah said on Monday that the Israeli military had continued its “ongoing violations” of the ceasefire the previous day, describing Israel’s actions as a “blatant violation” of the truce that the group said it has continued to uphold. In a statement, Hezbollah said it “reserves the right to defend its homeland and its people.”

Palestine

Killed and wounded: Over the last 24 hours, four Palestinians were killed and eight were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 73,058 killed, with 173,488 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 1,045 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,380, while 786 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

Israeli drone strike kills three, including a child, in central Gaza: Three Palestinians, including an eight-year-old child, were killed and five others injured on Monday morning after an Israeli drone strike targeted the vicinity of the Wadi Al-Salqa bridge in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, according to WAFA.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue over the weekend: Five killed on Saturday: Israeli strikes on tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis and Gaza City killed 4 Palestinians on Saturday, including two children, and wounded more than 22 others. A 10-year-old boy succumbed to injuries from an earlier Israeli strike on Khan Younis on Saturday. Sunday strikes: At least five Palestinians, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday. A man died of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike in Gaza City, while two people were killed in a strike targeting a group of Palestinians in Beit Lahia. In the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, one person was killed and two others wounded in a strike near a displacement tent. Separately, a 13-year-old Elin girl died after suffering head injuries from artillery shrapnel in Khan Younis.



Report: Israel detained 3,000 Palestinians in first half of 2026, including 109 women and 212 children: The detentions, reported by the Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies via Shehab Agency, come amid an escalation in mass arrest campaigns, home raids, property destruction, and arbitrary detention by Israel in the occupied West Bank. The center added that Israel had released 321 detainees from the Gaza Strip while continuing to hold around 2,000 others, who continue to face “enforced disappearance, torture, and starvation.”

Attacks in Israel kill five Palestinian citizens: Five Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed in a series of attacks in Israel on Sunday. Car bombings killed multiple people: In Jaffa, a vehicle explosion killed a man in his 40s and moderately injured his six-year-old son. In Holon, a second vehicle explosion hours later fatally injured a man in his 30s, who later died at Wolfson Medical Center. Two men were shot dead in Qalansawe, and another was shot and killed outside his home in Tayibe. Early reports linked the attacks to organized crime feuds and family vendettas, with Israeli police checking if the car bombing in Jaffa was carried out as a revenge killing connected to the murder of a teenager in the city last week. The attacks push the total death toll to at least 141 Palestinians killed within Israel since the beginning of the year.

U.S. considering legal immunity for “Board of Peace” representatives and contractors, Guardian reports: Draft documents obtained by The Guardian show President Trump’s UN-backed “Board of Peace” for Gaza is considering sweeping legal immunity for its members, security forces, contractors, and Palestinian officials working under its authority. The draft resolution would shield them from “any arrest, detention or legal proceedings” in Gaza, while allowing the Board to adjudicate claims involving injury, death, and property damage through its own internal process. The draft also says the Board would receive public land and facilities in Gaza “free of charge,” raising concerns among legal experts about the potential confiscation of Palestinian property. The Board of Peace denied the Guardian’s reporting, saying that reports suggesting it seeks impunity for its members are “wrong” and “misleading.” Members of the Board of Peace are expected to meet at a resort in Cyprus next week, with officials describing the meeting as an opportunity to “reset” and “recalibrate” the deal, according to the Times of Israel.



U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

House to vote on second Lebanon War Powers resolution: A second Lebanon War Powers resolution vote, proposed by Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib , is set to take place in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. The previous resolution, which reached the floor for a vote on June 4, failed 324-92. Tlaib sponsored the first resolution; co-sponsors for tomorrow’s resolution include Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Greg Casar (D-Texas), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Adelina Grijalva (D-Ariz.). The measure, like its predecessor, directs the president to remove all U.S. military personnel from Lebanon, though it does not call for the removal of military personnel from American diplomatic facilities in the country or limit U.S. “security cooperation” with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Letlow wins GOP Senate runoff in Louisiana: Rep. Julia Letlow won the Republican primary runoff for Senate in Louisiana on Saturday, the AP projected, defeating state Treasurer John Fleming to replace Sen. Bill Cassidy , who was eliminated in the earlier primary. Trump had urged Letlow to challenge Cassidy after Cassidy voted to convict Trump in his 2021 impeachment trial and clashed with the administration over Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‘s leadership of Health and Human Services.

Johnson says he will send housing bill to Trump on Monday: House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday he will send Trump the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act on Monday, days after Trump abruptly canceled a signing ceremony when Congress failed to pass his election security legislation. Johnson told FOX News that he and Trump met in the Oval Office to discuss the housing bill, which passed both chambers with wide bipartisan support and aims to boost housing supply and affordability. “I certainly want him to take the biggest, boldest marker that he has and do that big Trump signature proudly on that legislation because we’re delivering for the people, and that’s what he wants to do,” Johnson said. Trump had tied the housing bill’s signing to passage of his SAVE America Act , which would require photo ID for voting and largely end mail-in voting, though Republican leaders say it lacks the votes to pass; the housing bill becomes law even without Trump’s signature unless he vetoes it.

Hakeem Jeffries welcomes Mamdani-backed primary winners to Congress: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries congratulated the slate of insurgent candidates endorsed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani after they swept their Democratic primaries in deep-blue New York City districts, including democratic socialists Claire Valdez in NY-7 and Darializa Avila Chevalier in NY-13, as well as Brad Lander in NY-10, who unseated pro-Israel incumbent Dan Goldman in a race centered on Israel. The candidates, many of whom were fiercely opposed by Jeffries, have split on whether or not to back Jeffries for the House’s speakership, with Chevalier indicating that she has yet to decide whether or not she will vote for Jeffries.



Khanna urges Democrats to back Massie Amendment cutting off Israel aid: Rep. Ro Khanna is calling on Democrats to support an amendment by Rep. Thomas Massie that would strip $3.3 billion in U.S. military funding for Israel from the federal budget, with a floor vote expected as soon as this week. “This is a moral test for our time,” Khanna wrote, posting from the Wall of Tears memorial in Dearborn, Michigan, alongside Mayor Abdullah Hammoud , where he marked the more than 20,000 children killed in Israel’s U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza. The amendment, which targets direct aid to the Israeli military through the State Department’s appropriations bill, is unlikely to pass but will force every House member onto the record. It comes as polling shows a record 60% of Americans now hold an unfavorable view of Israel.

ACA enrollment drops 4 million as enhanced subsidies expire, CMS data show : About 4 million Americans dropped Affordable Care Act coverage this year after premiums spiked when Congress failed to extend enhanced subsidies, according to figures the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released Friday. An estimated 19.2 million people were enrolled in ACA plans as of February, a 16% drop from the 23 million enrolled at the end of this year’s open enrollment period, which itself was about 1 million fewer than the total number of enrollees last year.

Trump bought up to $5M in Axon stock before ICE contract with Taser specifications : Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million in Axon Enterprise stock on February 10, two weeks before ICE posted a notice seeking roughly 17,800 Tasers with specifications that procurement experts and policing analysts told CNBC matched only Axon products. Axon shares rose more than 22% in the month after Trump’s purchase. The contract for the devices remains after the leadership change at DHS, according to CNBC.

Maine Senate race between Collins and Platner remains a toss-up, poll finds: Senator Susan Collins and Democrat Graham Platner are locked in a close contest in Maine, with Platner leading 49% to 47% among likely voters, according to a New York Times/Portland Press Herald/Siena poll published on Monday. Platner leads among young, college-educated, and Portland-area voters. 54% of voters said they would like to see Democrats control the Senate next year, a notably higher share than supports Platner himself, and Collins is winning 10% of voters who say they prefer Democratic control.

Trump and Lutnick sons profit from Kazakhstan tungsten deal their fathers negotiated, Times finds : Sons of President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick took financial stakes in a Kazakhstan tungsten mining venture weeks before their fathers finalized a federal deal granting the project access to the reserves and up to $1.6 billion in financing, the New York Times reported. Dominari Securities, partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, took a 20% stake in the venture by forming a Special Purpose Vehicle with a related company, Skyline Builders. Lutnick’s sons, Brandon and Kyle, helped raise $210 million for a related entity around the same time. The Times identified at least 14 companies with financial ties to the Trump or Lutnick families that are working with the federal government on critical minerals deals worth more than $8.9 billion.



Other International News

Serbian president to resign after months of protests: Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he will resign within weeks and call early presidential and parliamentary elections, after 18 months of anti-government protests, the largest since the 2000 overthrow of Slobodan Milošević. The unrest was sparked by the November 2024 collapse of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad railway station that killed 16 people, a disaster protesters tied to government corruption. Vučić’s could return as prime minister if his Serbian Progressive Party wins. WATCH: Drop Site chronicled the roots of the protests in a video last year.

Russia rejects Ukrainian proposal to halt long-range strikes: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will continue its push to capture four Ukrainian regions, rejecting a proposal for a mutual halt to long-range strikes. Putin framed the offer as an attempt to relieve pressure on Ukraine’s forces along the front line, saying Russia’s own deep strikes inside Ukraine stating that “saving the Kyiv regime is not part of our plans.” Putin acknowledged that intensified Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s oil industry have triggered fuel shortages in several Russian regions, but claimed Moscow was managing the disruptions and would expand its air defense capacity.

Belarussian leader visits China amid Ukraine War tensions : Chinese President Xi Jinping told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that China supports Belarus in safeguarding its “national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” according to China’s readout of the state visit. The Beijing meeting came days after Lukashenko held talks with Putin, and amid warnings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Moscow is pressuring Belarus to provide greater support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Iraq arrests dozens of officials in sweeping anticorruption raids : Iraqi security forces arrested 47 people, including lawmakers, senior officials and prominent politicians, in an “anticorruption” crackdown ordered by new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. Security units, including the elite Counter-Terrorism Service, raided homes in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone and other neighborhoods. Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity said the arrests were based on judicial warrants tied to the alleged misappropriation of public funds, with lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity lifted before the raids. Last month, Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jumaili was arrested and roughly $86 million in cash seized.

Five killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility : Five adults were shot and killed at a youth welfare facility in Stade, a northern German town near Hamburg, police said. Authorities detained two people, including the suspected shooter, and said no other suspects were believed to be at large, though the motive and the role of the second person in custody remained unclear.

Israeli forces fire on Syrian press team: A Syrian news crew came under Israeli gunfire on Sunday while reporting on a newly established Israeli position in the Yarmouk Basin of western Daraa, in southern Syria, Syrian state broadcaster al-Ekhbariah said. Footage showed one of its journalists, wearing a press vest, running for cover. The fire came during an Israeli ground incursion near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the Jordanian border, where a force of military vehicles established a temporary position on a nearby hill before opening fire toward surrounding farmland, according to Syria’s SANA news agency. The raid is one of what has become near-daily Israeli incursions into southern Syria since the fall of the Assad government in December 2024. By one tracker’s count, Israeli forces have carried out more than 1,100 ground incursions and over 1,000 airstrikes inside Syria since then. Read more about Israel’s incursions into southern Syria and their effects on the local population, from Drop Site contributor C.P. Ward, here.

Pakistani military kills 29 on Afghan border : Pakistan said it killed 29 militants in a ground operation followed by airstrikes along the Afghanistan border on Sunday, according to the AP, with the country’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarrar claiming the operation targeted Pakistani Taliban hideouts. The operation came a day after militants attacked the paramilitary Rangers’ headquarters in Karachi, killing three soldiers. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility. The latest on Pakistan’s escalating campaign against civilians in the Afghan borderlands, from Drop Site contributor Emran Feroz, is available here.



More from Drop Site

🎥 “If you can’t see humanity in [Gaza], how can we trust you to see humanity in healthcare?… the housing crisis?… black infant mortality rates?”: Drop Site’s Julian Andreone spoke with progressive candidate Elijah Manley ahead of the August 18 Democratic primary in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, the poorest district in the state and one of the most closely watched House primaries in the country. After Florida’s latest redistricting, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who has received more than $1.5 million from AIPAC, left her longtime district to run in the majority-Black 20th, one of Florida’s safest Democratic seats. Also competing for the nomination is former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who resigned from Congress in April after being indicted in connection with an alleged $6 million scheme to defraud the state of Florida. (link)

If you want to continue getting this newsletter, you don’t have to do anything. But if this is too much—we do try to be mindful of your inbox—you can unsubscribe from this newsletter while continuing to get the rest of our reporting. Just go into your account here at this link, scroll down, and toggle the button next to “Drop Site Daily“ to the off setting. It looks like this:

Leave a comment