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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
5h

Regading Thomas Massie's bill to cut off $3.3 billion in aid to Israel, "Democratic members of the House 'expressed alarm' in a closed meeting and were 'begging for leadership guidance' on how to vote as the Democratic base sours on the U.S.-Israel relationship."

The bill is unlikely to pass, but it will shine the light on shameful members of Congress if there is a floor vote documenting each and every House member's vote.

That floor vote should be shared widely by Drop SIte -- and all other media -- so all of us know which Congress members we should never vote for again. It's time to close the pipeline of tax dollars funding Israel's war crimes.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
5h

House Dems sweating over a vote to strike 3.3 billion dollars to Israel from the State Department budget is a thing of beauty. Outing AIPAC aligned Democrats is a gift from Thomas Massie preceding his exit from the House next year. I hope Drop Site posts the list of members continuing to align with the Zionist genocide. Call it what it is. Blood money.

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