U.S.-Iran technical talks in Switzerland conclude with implementation agreements. President Donald Trump says Strait of Hormuz to stay open, claims Iran agreed to “highest-level nuclear inspections.” Iran contradicts American claims about memorandum of understanding. U.S. eases Iranian oil sanctions. Oman, Iran reaffirm commitment to “toll-free” passage through Hormuz. U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve falls to lowest level since 1983 amid steep drawdown. Fragile quiet in Lebanon on Monday. Israeli fire in Nabatieh kills two on Tuesday. U.S. Vice President JD Vance presses Israel on Lebanese sovereignty amid Beirut strikes. Israel prepares for possible phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon, report says. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, security officials vow IDF will keep “full freedom of action” in “security zone.” U.S. establishes CENTCOM mechanism to monitor Israel-Hezbollah fighting. Lebanon war damage tops $1.3 billion. Israel kills Palestinian medic in Gaza. UN investigators say Israel is “deliberately targeting Palestinian children” in Gaza, charging continued genocide. Netanyahu says Israel must be “free” from military dependence on the United States. U.S. Senate passes bipartisan housing bill. Trump administration begins mass layoffs at Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Pentagon seeks roughly $80 billion for Iran war costs. Trump administration proposes raising citizenship application fees by $570, ending low-income waivers. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani discusses AIPAC influence on New York primaries taking place today. Israeli tanks enter Quneitra governorate amid continued incursions into Syria. Drone strike on displacement camp in El Obeid kills two; State Department cites “alarming indications” of “imminent mass atrocities” in Sudan. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pushes for UK inquiry into Gaza genocide. Colombian President decries “proven” electoral manipulation.

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Crude oil tankers, bulk carriers and vessels sit anchored around Qaboos Port on June 22, 2026 in Muscat, Oman. Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images.

Iran and Ceasefire

U.S.-Iran technical talks in Switzerland conclude with implementation agreements: Iran’s technical negotiating team concluded four-party talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland on Tuesday with agreements on implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and a framework for future negotiations, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the parties agreed to immediately implement arrangements releasing $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets in two $6 billion tranches, and that four working groups will be established to handle sanctions removal, nuclear-related sanctions, reconstruction, and monitoring.

Trump says Strait of Hormuz to stay open, claims Iran agreed to “highest-level nuclear inspections”: U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open “with no further Naval Blockade,” while adding that naval assets will remain in place “should it be necessary.” He also claimed Iran has “fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!),” saying that had there been no such agreement, “there would be no further negotiations.” Trump further said that funds and sanctions relief would be placed in escrow accounts “controlled by the U.S.A.” and used exclusively for the purchase of food and medical supplies from the United States.

Iran contradicts American claims about agreement: Iranian leadership countered the U.S. description of events in a series of public statements Monday. Regarding the nuclear issue, Iran said it had made no new commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei saying cooperation with the agency “will continue according to the existing framework.” Baghaei added that Tehran had not negotiated its nuclear file during the Switzerland talks and that future nuclear negotiations remain contingent on implementation of the Islamabad memorandum. Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati also rejected the claim that the deal would obligate Tehran to buy “American corn and American wheat for the benefit of the Iranian people.” Hemmati said the first $6 billion in released Iranian funds will be used according to the terms of the 2023 U.S.-Iran prisoner swap agreement, which limits spending on essential goods and medicine. Hemmati added that Iran would buy U.S. agricultural products only if they offered better prices and quality than alternatives, noting that the Ministry of Agriculture has generally sourced agricultural purchases from major American and European companies in recent years.

U.S. eases Iranian oil sanctions: The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Iran a General License X on Monday, temporarily authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals through August 21, 2026, a major easing of U.S. sanctions on the country. The license authorizes Iran to conduct banking, insurance, shipping, and other transactions needed to facilitate Iranian oil exports during the 60-day negotiation period.

Oman, Iran reaffirm commitment to “toll-free” passage through Hormuz: Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Muscat for talks with Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation and coordination, particularly on administering the Strait of Hormuz, according to read-outs. In his statement, Oman’s foreign minister said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to de-escalation and regional stability, adding that they affirmed support for “toll-free” safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ghalibaf outlines details of “coordination center: Ghalibaf discussed a plan between Iran and the U.S. to establish a coordination center and direct hotline to quickly resolve any shipping issues or incidents in the Strait of Hormuz for the agreement’s initial 30-day implementation period. Ghalibaf said the hotline is not used to grant transit permits, stressing that existing shipping procedures remain unchanged. Instead, it is intended solely to help resolve problems involving vessels or maritime incidents if they arise. He said “management of the Strait rests with Iran, and we are the ones who will resolve any problems that arise,” adding that the Strait of Hormuz “will never return to its pre-war system of administration”, and that it will continue to operate in accordance with international law.

Hormuz shipping carries on in its recovery: Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has continued to increase since the announcement that an agreement had been reached between the U.S. and Iran to stop hostilities in the region, with 71 confirmed transits between June 19-21 and a weekend peak of 35 transits, according to the shipping tracker MarineTraffic. Analysts described Monday as the busiest day for tanker traffic since early April, with 36 vessels, and 16-17 million barrels of oil flowing out.

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve falls to lowest level since 1983 amid steep drawdown: The United States released about 9.1 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week, the second-largest weekly drawdown on record and equal to roughly 1.3 million barrels a day, compared with an average of about 1 million barrels a day over the prior eight weeks. Commercial oil stocks have also dropped, with inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma pricing hub falling for six straight weeks to about 22 million barrels, near the roughly 20-million-barrel level considered the operational minimum.



Lebanon

Killed and wounded: The death toll continues to rise as Civil Defense teams retrieve bodies from under the rubble. At least 4,192 people have been killed, and 12,171 wounded, in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Fragile quiet in Lebanon on Monday: A relative quiet in Lebanon was reported for a second day on Monday with a renewed ceasefire in place. Still, Israeli military activity was reported in southern Lebanon: Israeli drones dropped stun grenades in the Nabatieh area, including near journalists attempting to reach the frontline village of Nabatieh Fawqa, as well as near Kfar Roummane. Israeli forces also reportedly opened fire toward Zawtar al-Sharqieh, another village in the Nabatieh district. Israel also lifted civilian safety restrictions in eight of its communities near the Lebanese border. Drop Site’s Lylla Younes filed a dispatch from Lebanon, where she talked with residents of the country’s south about the events of the past week. “It was a disaster,” said one resident, describing Israel’s escalation at the end of the week. “Nonstop warplanes, nonstop bombing. The strikes seemed to come from every direction.” On the pause in hostilities, the same resident said the war “won’t end until the Israelis have completely withdrawn from Lebanese land.” Younes’s full piece is available here.

Israeli fire in Nabatieh kills two: Israeli gunfire killed two people and injured another in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the state’s National News Agency. The victims were reportedly accompanying a civil defense team working to retrieve bodies and open roads. The Israeli army claimed that it carried out an attack on “armed individuals” near its “security zone” in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah condemned the attack, saying Israeli forces opened fire toward civilians working to reopen roads and retrieve bodies from under the rubble. The group said the incident constitutes a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire, which it stated it has continued to observe. Other reported Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon on Tuesday included artillery shelling on Kfartebnit and low-altitude drone flights. Israeli forces also reportedly fired at civilians in the vicinity of Hadatha during a burial.

Vance presses Israel on Lebanese sovereignty amid Beirut strikes: Vice President JD Vance told reporters Monday that “we want Israel’s security to be protected, and we also want Lebanon’s sovereignty to be protected,” criticizing recent Israeli strikes in Beirut as “not acceptable.”

Lebanese diplomatic efforts continue: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with Vance, White House advisor Jared Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday after U.S.-Iranian talks concluded. According to Aoun’s office, the leaders discussed “consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon” and “halting the Israeli military escalation.” The leaders also discussed “the possibility of forming a cell”—an apparent reference to the “deconfliction cell” gestured to in a joint Pakistani-Qatari statement yesterday. A fifth round of U.S.-brokered talks between Israel and Lebanon is set to begin in Washington, D.C., from Tuesday to Thursday, according to announcements from the United States. The Lebanese delegation has already arrived at the venue for the negotiations, which will proceed along both security and political tracks. Qatar has emerged as lead mediator as the negotiations on the war in Lebanon are being folded into the broader U.S.-Iran deal, proposing indirect talks between Israel and Hezbollah toward a lasting ceasefire on the southern border, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported on Monday.

U.S. establishes CENTCOM mechanism to monitor Israel-Hezbollah fighting: A U.S. official said CENTCOM now has a mechanism to track fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in real time, telling reporters that the goal is “to end the cycle of violence for good” and enable Israel and Lebanon to negotiate as sovereign states. The official said the mechanism followed Friday calls between Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu, and Aoun on solidifying the ceasefire, and is separate from the U.S.-Iran-Lebanon deconfliction cell created after this weekend’s talks in Switzerland. How the two bodies will coordinate remains unclear.

Lebanon war damage tops $1.3 billion: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Lebanon’s government-affiliated National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) estimated in a new report that direct damage to buildings in southern Lebanon totalled at least $1.38 billion. More than 11,000 buildings were destroyed during the war, it said, with thousands more sustaining partial or minor damage.



Israel prepares for possible phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon: Israel is preparing for the possibility that the U.S. will request a phased withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported, ahead of U.S.-mediated talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials in Washington. The talks will reportedly test a “pilot zone” along the Litani River near Nabatieh, where Israeli forces would withdraw and the Lebanese Army would deploy, as Hezbollah fighters are asked to leave under U.S. supervision, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. Another report, this time from Haaretz and citing an Israeli army official, said that the Israeli army is preparing a partial withdrawal from non-essential positions inside the Yellow Line.

Netanyahu, security officials vow IDF will keep “full freedom of action” in “security zone”: Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Northern Command chief Rafi Milo said the Israeli military “will continue to act decisively to thwart threats to our soldiers and civilians, destroy terror infrastructure, and continue maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon,” adding that troop and civilian security “will continue to remain before their eyes without compromise.” Netanyahu earlier said his and Katz’s directive to the IDF “is clear and has not changed,” stating that Israeli forces in southern Lebanon “have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat” and face “no restriction in this matter.”



Palestine

Killed and wounded: Over the last 24 hours, four Palestinians were added to the list of the dead—two killed in new attacks, one who died to wounds sustained in earlier attacks, and one recovered from under the rubble. 20 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 73,039 killed, with 173,388 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 1,027 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,280, while 785 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

Palestinian paramedic killed: Palestinian paramedic Maysara Salah Nassar, 33, was killed Monday after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle near the UK-Med Field Hospital in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, according to WAFA.

Witness describes the aftermath of a strike in Gaza City: Osama Shehada, a witness to Israel’s Monday attack on the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza city, described the attack and its aftermath to Drop Site’s Abdel Qader Sabbah. Shehada said the street was filled with students when “three or four missiles” struck. “Nine children were walking here a minute before the strike,” he says. “Their mothers told them, ‘Good morning, may God be pleased with you, go to school.’ They returned to them dead.” His full interview with Sabbah is available here.

UN investigators say Israel is “deliberately targeting Palestinian children” in Gaza, charge continued genocide: A UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry charged that Israel is deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza, according to a report released on Tuesday, citing the “unprecedented” scale of child deaths, injuries, and trauma caused by military operations in the territory and describing it as a key factor in what it says amounts to ongoing genocide. Israel rejected the findings, calling the report “defamatory” and a “libelous sham.”

Netanyahu says Israel must be “free” from military dependence on the United States: Netanyahu said Israel must develop its own weapons-production capabilities and become “free” from military dependence on the United States, the Times of Israel reported. Speaking to reserve combat officers in the occupied West Bank’s Gush Etzion on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he greatly values U.S. support but stressed that Israel must “manufacture our own armaments,” adding that “where we will be in 30 years depends on our strength” and calling for the development of a fully independent defense industry. U.S. Vice President JD Vance recently noted that “two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected [Israel]” were funded and supplied by the United States.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Senate passes bipartisan housing bill: The U.S. Senate passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act 85-5 on Monday, a bill aimed at boosting housing supply and affordability, with the House expected to take up final passage as soon as Tuesday. The bill, negotiated by Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott , ranking member Elizabeth Warren , House Financial Services Chair French Hill , and ranking member Maxine Waters , restricts large Wall Street investors from purchasing single-family homes and bans the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency, with the White House backing the final version.

Trump administration begins mass layoffs at ODNI: The Trump administration has begun mass layoffs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, with hundreds of employees expected to lose their jobs, CNN reported Monday. Acting ODNI Director Bill Pulte , whom President Donald Trump tasked with downsizing the agency, is overseeing cuts expected to hit the National Counterterrorism Center and National Counterintelligence and Security Center, with as many as 400 employees at the counterterrorism center reportedly targeted.

Pentagon seeks roughly $80 billion for Iran war costs: The Pentagon told senators on Monday that it needs roughly $80 billion, mostly to cover the cost of the U.S. war against Iran, on top of President Donald Trump’s separate request for a record $1.5 trillion in defense spending this year, according to two people familiar with the matter. The request must go through the White House Office of Management and Budget, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune said lawmakers will “work through it and see where the votes are” once a formal supplemental request arrives.

House Democrats criticize Trump administration over Iran sanctions relief: Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the Trump administration after the Treasury Department issued a 60-day license authorizing Iranian crude oil sales, the first sanctions relief under the war-ending deal. In a statement, the Democrats said that ending an “illegal war” would be “better than disastrously doubling down,” the Democrats said the move broke Trump’s own promises to pressure Iran to halt its nuclear program and to stop funding what the statement called its “terrorist proxies.”

Khanna challenges Musk to televised debate after USAID dispute: Rep. Ro Khanna challenged Elon Musk to a televised debate after the trillionaire said the congressman should be sued and jailed over his criticism of DOGE’s dismantling of USAID. The exchange began after Khanna cited a Lancet study estimating USAID cuts could contribute to millions of child deaths, prompting Musk to write “Time to sue this liar” and later call him “Ro the Robber.” Khanna told CNBC, “I challenge him to a debate… do it on CNN, do it on CNBC, do it at a university, he can pick the setting and let’s debate what happened at DOGE, let’s debate why I’m for a wealth tax.”

Trump administration proposes raising citizenship application fees by $570, ending low-income waivers : The Trump administration unveiled a proposed regulation that would raise U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services fees for paper citizenship applications from $760 to $1,330. The change would also eliminate fee waivers and reductions for low-income applicants, though exemptions for service members remain. A former top senior USCIS official argued said the hikes appear designed to create barriers for legal immigrants, calling this “the only credible explanation.”

Medicaid and ACA enrollment dropped by more than 5 million over past year, report finds : Enrollment in Medicaid and Affordable Care Act plans fell by more than 5 million over the past 12 months, according to a new report from the advocacy group Protect Our Care, which attributes the decline partly to the Trump administration’s nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts and the December expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies. Medicaid and CHIP enrollment dropped by about 3.8 million people since last June and ACA enrollment dropped by about 1.2 million. The Congressional Budget Office has projected there will be roughly 15 million more uninsured people by 2034.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorses Platner over Collins in Maine Senate race : Planned Parenthood Action Fund officially endorsed Democrat Graham Platner for Senate in Maine on Monday over Senator Susan Collins , one of two Republican senators who support abortion rights, with the group’s president saying Collins had failed to make “hard decisions” on the issue. “Senator Collins is a fair-weather feminist at best,” said a representative of the group at an event in Maine. “She is conveniently pro-reproductive freedom when it suits her.” Collins went on Fox News on Monday and attacked Platner for his position on Gaza. “I remain a very strong supporter of Israel,” Collins said, saying that Platner’s decision to describe what has occurred in Gaza as a genocide “sadly reflects rising anti-semitism in our country.”

Mamdani discusses AIPAC influence on New York primaries taking place today: At a press conference at New York’s City Hall, Mayor Zohran Mamdani argued that the lobbying group AIPAC is seeking to maintain “a status quo of immorality” in the Middle East when asked about his comments last week criticizing the group for its use of dark money in American elections. “I want to be very clear,” he said. “We’re talking about a status quo where children are being killed on a daily basis.” Mamdani also mentioned Ahmed Washah, the photojournalist killed in Gaza over the weekend, and criticized AIPAC for its spending in the 13th district, where he has endorsed a progressive challenger, Darializa Chevalier, seeking to unseat the AIPAC-backed Adriano Espaillat . Drop Site reported on pro-Israel groups’ role in that race; our piece is available here. A former senior adviser to Espaillat attacked Mamdani on the Spanish-language Entre Líneas podcast, alleging that wanted to change the demographics of Washington Heights by making it “no longer be a bastion of the Dominican community” but instead “a bastion of the Haitian, Muslim community allied to him.” The racially charged attacks echo similar ones made against Chevalier by a former Dominican government minister yesterday. Mamdani responded on Monday, saying he found “the attempt to use the term ‘Haitian’ as a slur” unacceptable. He also condemned the anti-Black rhetoric directed at Chevalier, who is Dominican.

In race to replace Hoyer, “AIPAC Adrian” Boafo opponent secures major endorsement: Quincy Bareebe, who is competing with AIPAC-backed former Oracle lobbyist Adrian Boafo to replace retiring Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, secured a major endorsement from Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy, who previously endorsed a different candidate in the race. Bareebe has come out in support of the “Block the Bombs Act,” which restricts some weapons support to Israel; Boafo, who worked for Oracle while it invested millions more into its partnership with the Israeli government, has declined to call Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide. Read more about this contentious race in the latest from Ryan Grim and Lily Franks here.

Other International News

Israeli tanks enter Quneitra governorate amid continued incursions into Syria: Two Israeli tanks entered the Tel Abu Qubais area in Syria’s southern Quneitra Governorate on Tuesday as Israeli forces continued near-daily military incursions into southern Syria, Anadolu Agency reported. Israel has declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024 and expanded operations inside southern Syria, despite the new Syrian government’s stated commitment to the accord. Read more about Israel’s expanded operations in Syria from Drop Site contributor C.P. Ward here.

Drone strike on displacement camp in El Obeid kills two: A drone strike on a camp for displaced people in El Obeid killed two people and wounded 17 others, including nine children, the North Kordofan state government said on Monday, as the city braces for a full-scale assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The strike hit the Unified Shelter Camp in the state capital, Sudan Tribune reports. It was part of an escalation of drone attacks attributed to the UAE-backed RSF that has knocked out power and cut drinking water across the city, forcing residents to buy water from carts amid fears of cholera. Also on Monday, the U.S. State Department’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs issued a statement that claimed it had seen “alarming indications that mass atrocities could be imminent” in Sudan. The statement urged the Rapid Support Forces and its allies to cease operations around El Obeid in Sudan’s north Kordofan region, but failed to name the UAE, the militia’s chief sponsor.

Montreal shooter reportedly inspired by “incel” ideology kills two people: Two people, including a police officer, were killed in a public shooting attack in one of Montreal’s main urban districts. One police officer was wounded in the shooting, and the assailant was killed by police. Authorities said that the attacker left behind a 100-page manifesto inspired by the misogynist “incel” movement, including denunciations of feminism and demands for greater internet censorship.

Corbyn pushes for UK inquiry into Gaza genocide: MP and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn re-filed a bill pushing for an inquiry into Britain’s role in the Gaza genocide on Monday. “Keir Starmer has gone,” he wrote after the prime minister’s resignation, “but we will never forget the role his government played in the greatest crime of our time.” Corbyn now represents his constituency as an independent after being expelled from the party by Starmer, who tendentiously accused Corbyn of condoning antisemitism in the party.

Colombian President decries “proven” electoral manipulation: Colombian President Gustavo Petro cast further doubt on Sunday’s election results, saying he believes there is “proven” manipulation in the presidential vote count, citing what he described as scientifically documented algorithmic irregularities. He stopped short of claiming the alleged manipulation led to the preliminary vote results that showed the right-wing Abelardo de Espriella in the lead, saying the full scrutiny process must be completed before a winner is declared. He said that he will recognize the official result. Separately, left-wing Colombian presidential candidate Iván Cepeda also said he would wait for the official scrutiny process before recognizing the outcome. Dispatch from Colombia: Drop Site contributor Sasi Alejandre gives a full rundown of the latest developments in Colombia’s presidential election. Alejandre’s video report for Drop Site is available here.



More from Drop Site

Drop Site contributor Jeremy Loffredo revealed in a Monday post on X that he had been barred from entering the U.K. earlier this month, on his way to Beirut to report for Drop Site. According to the rejection the Home Office issued, the British Government concluded Loffredo’s presence in the country would “not be conducive to the public good.” The statement echoed the reason given to Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur when they were barred from entering the UK earlier this month.

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