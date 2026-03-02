Heavy bombing of Iran as war enters its third day. Strikes kill major Iranian leaders. Mass civilian casualties as Israel and the U.S. strike in the center of Tehran. Medical facilities in Tehran and Ahvaz damaged, and Iran says a nuclear facility was attacked. U.S. strikes across Iran include attack drones for the first time. Iran retaliates with major offensive against Israel and U.S. bases and military sites across the Gulf, and in Cyprus. Four U.S. service members killed. Three U.S. fighter jets shot down; Iran claims it downed at least one, while U.S. says it was friendly fire. At least ten killed at demonstration at U.S. consulate in Karachi. Oil facilities attacked, prices soar. President Donald Trump’s estimate of the length of the war shifts from “days” to “weeks.” Top Iranian officials signal Iran’s willingness to fight, defend retaliation. U.S. and Israel burning through munitions. China backs Iran’s self-defense.

Israel pounds Lebanon, killing 31, after Hezbollah fires rockets. Lebanon’s prime minister demands ban on Hezbollah operations. Israel uses Iran war as a pretext to halt already limited aid to Gaza. Israel blocks movement in the West Bank.

Congress to vote on War Powers Resolution. Sen. Tim Kaine, on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says no imminent threat justified war with Iran. Rashida Tlaib, AOC denounce U.S.–Israeli strikes and call for Congress to act. First anti-war ad of the midterm election cycle. Dark money–funded think tanks pushed regime change. Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils billionaire tax.

169 killed in attacks in South Sudan. Afghanistan says it fired on Pakistani jets as border fighting intensifies. Russian tanker bound for Cuba is drifting in the North Atlantic. Argentine Senate approves Javier Milei’s anti-labor reform.

Heavy bombing of Iran as war enters its third day: Multiple airstrikes hit Tehran on Monday as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran expands. Tehran’s streets have been largely deserted with people sheltering during airstrikes. On Sunday, the Israeli military launched a new wave of attacks targeting what it described as the “heart of Tehran,” with the Associated Press reporting a major explosion near a police headquarters, a state television building, the Revolutionary Court, and a Defense Ministry building. Al Jazeera said an army hospital and other government sites were also struck. Also on Sunday, Mehr News Agency reported that 20 people were killed in a strike on Niloufar Square, a densely populated residential and commercial area in Tehran’s District 7.

Strikes kill major Iranian leaders: President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been targeted and killed. Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, grandchild, and a daughter-in-law were also killed in the strikes. Iranian state media on Sunday also announced the deaths of Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Supreme National Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps head Mohammad Pakpour.

While Trump touted the intelligence operation that tracked Khamenei’s movements, an Iranian official tells Drop Site the Supreme Leader refused extra safety measures: “[The Supreme Leader] insisted on keeping things as normal and ordinary as possible, without seeking extra security measures or standing out in any way.” Read the full report, from Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain.

Mass civilian casualties from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes: In the deadliest recorded attack of the war, an airstrike on Saturday morning struck a girls’ elementary school in Minab, a small city near the Strait of Hormuz, killing 165 people, according to the state-run IRNA news agency, many of them schoolgirls between seven and 12 years old. It was unclear if it was a U.S. or Israeli strike. On Saturday, CENTCOM’s spokesperson said they were “looking into” the reports. Hours later, an airstrike hit the main sports hall in Lamerd, a city near the Persian coast, as dozens of teenage girls were attending their regular training sessions. Additional strikes hit two nearby residential areas and a hall adjacent to a school. At least 18 people were killed, including many teenage girls. Read Drop Site’s on-the-ground reports from Minab and Lamerd.

Iran’s casualty counts: At least 555 people had been killed in Iran, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. An earlier report had 747 injured, though the toll is expected to be an undercount. Over 130 cities across the country have come under attack, the Red Crescent said, with strikes hitting 24 of the country’s 31 provinces.

Medical facilities in Tehran and Ahvaz damaged as civilian toll mounts: Iran’s Red Crescent Society said its Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Tehran’s Seyed Khandan neighborhood was seriously damaged in strikes, with photos showing shattered treatment rooms. On Sunday, Iran’s Health Ministry said Gandhi Hospital in Tehran was struck and Abuzar Hospital in Ahvaz was hit and evacuated, while damage was also reported at Khatam and Motahari hospitals in Tehran and three emergency bases in Sarab, Chabahar, and Hamedan. Officials said 21 patients were transferred after the Ahvaz strike and two emergency medical personnel were injured.

Iran says nuclear facility attacked: Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency said that U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeted the Natanz enrichment facility on Sunday. “Again they attacked Iran’s peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday. Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie,” Reza Najafi told reporters at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna

U.S. strikes across Iran include attack drones for the first time: U.S. CENTCOM said on Saturday its early strikes targeted IRGC command centers, air defenses, missile and drone launch sites, as well as military airfields. It also reported the use of low-cost one-way attack drones in combat for the first time. Its ballistic missile attacks hit areas near Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Shiraz, according to the Associated Press, and Israel assisted in choosing targets and carrying out the attacks.

Iran’s major offensive against U.S. bases and Israeli military sites: Iran responded to the Saturday attacks by unleashing a series of sustained missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. military facilities across the Persian Gulf, striking the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. Iran also targeted Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, and Cyprus. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described its offensive operation as the most intense in its history. At least 11 people were killed in Israel, along with three in the UAE, two in Iraq, one in Bahrain, and one in Kuwait.

Iranian missiles hit Israel: Israel declared an immediate nationwide state of emergency after launching the war on Iran, with Defense Minister Israel Katz announcing school and workplace closures and the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command ordering civilians to remain near shelter. Over the weekend, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, including strikes on Tel Aviv, west Jerusalem, and Beit Shemesh, where nine people were killed in a residential building collapse, while additional fatalities brought the nationwide death toll to 11 and injuries to 456, according to the Health Ministry.

Four U.S. service members killed: The U.S. military said a fourth service member has been killed since the start of the operation against Iran. On Sunday, CENTCOM announced that three soldiers had been killed and five were seriously wounded—the fourth, announced Monday, “succumbed to their injuries.” The soldiers killed had been deployed to a base in Kuwait supporting the operation, U.S. officials told NBC News.

Three U.S. fighter jets shot down; Iran claims it downed at least one, while U.S. says it was friendly fire: The U.S. military said Kuwait “mistakenly shot down” three American F-15 fighter jets during a combat mission while attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones were underway. Iran claimed it shot one of them down. U.S. Central Command said all six pilots ejected safely and are in stable condition.

Iranian strikes hit airport and military sites in Kuwait: An Iranian drone struck Kuwait International Airport on Sunday, injuring several workers and damaging Terminal 1, according to Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority. Kuwait hosts major United States military facilities, including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base. Overnight into Sunday, further explosions were reported, with the IRGC claiming Ali Al Salem Air Base was put “out of service.” Black smoke was later seen rising from inside the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, which issued a shelter-in-place order as air raid sirens sounded.

At least ten killed at demonstration at U.S. consulate in Karachi: In Karachi, Pakistan, demonstrators breached the outer wall of the U.S. Consulate in a protest over the war in Iran—following which security forces opened fire after parts of the compound and nearby police posts were set ablaze. Two more people were killed in a separate demonstration near the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. The embassy issued a high-level security alert as unrest in the country continued. At least 35 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded across Pakistan during nationwide protests though total casualty figures remain disputed.

Fires and drone attacks reported at U.S. facilities in Iraq: A fire was reported Saturday at the U.S. airbase at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq following an Iranian strike, and by Sunday, the Iraqi Shiite militia Saraya Awliya al-Dam had claimed responsibility for a drone attack on U.S. forces at Baghdad International Airport in retaliation for the killing of Khamenei. As of late Sunday, there were no confirmed U.S. or civilian casualties from the Iraq incidents.

Suspected drone strike hits UK base in Cyprus: Around midnight Monday, March 2, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed a suspected Iranian drone strike caused minor damage at RAF Akrotiri, a UK base in Cyprus, with no injuries reported. The incident followed Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statement that Britain would permit the United States to use its bases for limited defensive purposes, including targeting Iranian missile launchers, while London, Paris, and Berlin said they were prepared to take proportionate defensive action but were not involved in the initial offensive strikes. Reports suggested RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia could also be made available as the conflict widens.

Strikes in Bahrain: On Saturday, reports circulated that an Iranian drone struck the Crowne Plaza complex in Manama’s Diplomatic Area, near key government buildings, though Bahraini authorities did not immediately confirm damage or casualties. Early Monday, explosions were heard across the capital as Iranian missiles targeted sites in Bahrain, according to The Guardian, with footage appearing to show a direct impact inside a U.S. military facility. Bahrain hosts the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters.

Thousands stranded as air travel disrupted: Iran also hit civilian airports in Kuwait, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai and airspace over much of the region remained closed on Monday. Major regional airports—including Dubai International, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Hamad International Airport in Doha—have suspended operations. More than 3,400 flights have been cancelled in the first few days of the conflict, and an estimated 300,000 people are currently stranded across the Gulf region, according to the Associated Press. Semafor reported that a limited number of private flights out of Riyadh are running the wealthy up to $350,000.

Oil facilities attacked, prices soar: On Sunday, at least four oil tankers were struck or damaged in and around the Strait of Hormuz after Iran declared the waterway closed to international navigation. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, one of the largest in the world came under a drone attack on Monday, and was temporarily shut down. Qatar’s Defense Ministry said two drones struck energy facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed with no reported casualties. QatarEnergy said it would stop its production of liquefied natural gas after the attacks. Oman said an oil tanker was attacked by an explosive-laden boat in the gulf of Oman on Monday. Earlier in the day, debris fell on Kuwait’s Ahmadi oil refinery, injuring two workers, after drones were shot down, the state-run KUNA news agency reported. Meanwhile, Chevron said it has been instructed by Israel’s Energy Ministry to temporarily shut down production at the Leviathan gas field. Oil prices surged to a 52-week high on Monday.