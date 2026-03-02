Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bleepo's avatar
Bleepo
9h

Knew it was coming. Israel wants Lebanon’s land for greater Israel. This was the plan all along. Land grab. So evil.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
8h

As always, thank you for these excellent daily reports. Please keep them coming! 🙏🏽

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture