The Civil and Proxy War Reignites in Syria

Joe Biden has just weeks left in his presidency. Israel’s genocidal war against Gaza is continuing at full force. In Lebanon, the so-called ceasefire was one-sided by U.S. design, meant to require only Hezbollah to cease its fire. A UN peacekeeping force official told CNN Tuesday that Israel had committed roughly 100 violations of the ceasefire, including gradually intensifying military strikes in southern Lebanon. After several days of Israeli attacks, Hezbollah fired back what it said was a warning to Israel. And now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is saying he is going to escalate even further.

In the midst of all of this, in Syria, armed opposition forces seeking to topple the government of Bashar Al-Assad stunned the region when they marched into Syria’s second largest city, Aleppo, and encountered almost no resistance from the Syrian armed forces or their allies. That operation was led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or the Organization for the Liberation of the Levant, which the U.S. government has classified as a terror organization. HTS has its origins in ISIS and Al Qaeda, though the group’s leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has spent years seeking to rebrand HTS as a national liberation front that is no longer affiliated with either Al Qaeda or ISIS. While the events in Syria unfold against the backdrop of the US-facilitated Israeli wars in Gaza and Lebanon, there are many factors that led to this moment in Syria. On the new episode of Drop Site News's podcast Intercepted, Dr. Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, a historian who focuses on jihadist groups in Iraq and Syria, joins Jeremy Scahill for a wide-ranging discussion on the unfolding situation.

Listen above or on the Drop Site channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Before you go: Giving Tuesday is today and we have an exciting opportunity to strengthen our journalism. Right now, every donation to Drop Site News will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000 by a group of our most dedicated supporters. Whether you choose to make a tax-deductible donation directly or become a paid subscriber on Substack, you'll be helping us deliver the kind of deep, investigative journalism that corporate media won't touch. Help us reach our goal by becoming a paid subscriber or making a tax-deductible donation today.

Photo: Anti-government fighters pose in front of an army helicopter on the tarmac at the Nayrab military airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 2, 2024. Photo by AAREF WATAD / AFP via Getty Images.