Trump and the Future of the Ukraine-Russia War
Trump and the Future of the Ukraine-Russia War

Murtaza Hussain is joined by Rajan Menon to discuss the future of the Ukraine-Russia war under the Trump administration.
Murtaza Hussain
Feb 27, 2025
Transcript

It has been three years since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, killing hundreds of thousands of people and destroying huge portions of the country. Now, the Trump administration has signaled that it wants to end the war in Ukraine, but there are significant questions and deep concerns about Trump’s plans for how to end the fighting.

The Trump administration has signaled it wants Ukraine to pay back the U.S. for American financial support of the war. But there are fears now that the U.S. will impose a diplomatic agreement onto Ukraine that results in crushing economic debts, damaging the country, while doing little to permanently ending the conflict.

Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Rajan Menon, an expert on Ukraine and a Senior Research Scholar at Columbia University’s Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

