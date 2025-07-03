Drop Site News

Ed Protas
34m

How can the Unites States broker ANY kind of peace settlement / ceasefire, whatever, that is couched inside a threat, to wit: “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better—IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.” ?

jose diablo
19m

History reveals the USA’s involvement in instigating numerous conflicts, engaging in actual wars, and orchestrating assassinations of heads of state leading to significant regime changes. These actions have resulted in the deaths of millions of innocent civilians, positioning the USA as a major threat to global peace.

The profound impact of these actions makes the USofA an untrustworthy partner in any peace negotiations!

