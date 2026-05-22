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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
44m

When the administration gets to keep all the money in an offshore account and the son in law of the president literally develops settlements on stolen land, what could go wrong?

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Linda Hagge's avatar
Linda Hagge
34m

This is the history of every single ceasefire ever brokered with Israel, especially those mediated by the US. Just total perfidy and dishonesty all the way down by both Israel and US negotiators. Exactly the same script was played out during every Gaza incursion in the past. Read Jeremy Hammond's excellent book Obstacle to Peace.

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