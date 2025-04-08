Playback speed
Drop Site Newsroom: Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and Abubaker Abed on Gaza in Crisis

A livestream conversation.
Drop Site News
Apr 08, 2025
16
9
Transcript

Investigative journalists Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim are joined by Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed to discuss the devastating events unfolding in Gaza since the resumption of Israel’s genocide. With a focus on the toll this crisis is taking on children and families, they unpack the situation on the ground, the humanitarian emergency, and the role of the media in shaping public perception.

Drop Site News
Drop Site News
Independent reporting on war and politics in the U.S. and across the world, delivered by Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and the Drop Site team.
Drop Site News
