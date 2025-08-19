Israel’s Stranglehold on Gaza Medical Evacuations & Rep. Ro Khanna on Recognizing a Palestinian state

The confirmed death toll in Gaza has crossed 62,000 with at least 26 Palestinians killed over the past 24 hours, including four while seeking aid, according to the Ministry of Health. Nearly 350 Palestinians were injured over the same period, bringing the total number of wounded since the start of the war to 156,573.

The Israeli military has systematically attacked the healthcare system in Gaza—bombing, raiding, and destroying hospitals; killing and imprisoning medical workers and staff; and preventing much needed medical aid from entering the territory. Israel has also severely restricted the number of medical evacuations allowed out of Gaza, with thousands of wounded Palestinians, including thousands of children, unable to receive medical attention abroad. Meanwhile, the Trump administration recently suspended all visitor visas for individuals from Gaza after far-right influencer Laura Loomer said she “obtained video footage” of a few severely injured Palestinian children arriving in the U.S.

In Congress, Rep. Ro Khanna has been leading calls for the U.S. to recognize a Palestinian state. The letter follows announcements from France, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom that they would move toward recognizing a Palestinian state. Khanna has been repeatedly criticized by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for his efforts.

On this week’s Drop Site News livestream, Ryan Grim and Sharif Abdel Kouddous speak with Dr. Thaer Ahmad, an emergency medicine physician based in Chicago who has volunteered in Gaza about medical evacuations and with Rep. Ro Khanna about Washington’s foreign policy toward Palestine.

Leave a comment