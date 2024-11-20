Gaza, Ukraine, and the Return of Trump

With just two months remaining in his presidency, President Joe Biden is moving forward with an aggressive U.S. posture toward the war in Ukraine. On Monday, the administration greenlit the use of U.S. made long-range missiles to hit targets in Russia, a move President Vladimir Putin has stated is a red line for Moscow. Ukraine then proceeded to use the missiles the next day. Israel is continuing its genocidal war in Gaza with daily attacks killing large numbers of civilians. While the administration claims to want an end to the wars against Gaza and Lebanon, it continues to facilitate those very wars.

All of President-elect Donald Trump's defense and national security nominees have backed Israel’s war against Gaza. Some have accused Biden of not giving enough support to Israel and several have advocated military action against Iran, as well as regime change.

On Intercepted, Kelley Vlahos from the Quincy Institute joins Jeremy Scahill for a wide-ranging discussion on the kettle of hawks assembled by Trump, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and other issues.

