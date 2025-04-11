President Donald Trump once said that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” Now he seems intent on testing that thesis, erecting some of the most massive trade barriers in recent world history. The tariffs are already reshaping the global economy. But they will have the most strongest impact on the U.S. relationship with China, which now faces the most extreme tariff barriers of any country—a true declaration of economic war against Beijing. Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder of the think tank the Bourse and Bazaar Foundation, to discuss.
Trump Declares Economic War on China
President Trump's tariff regime has targeted countries around the world, but its focus on China may reshape global politics.
Apr 11, 2025
Drop Site News
Independent reporting on war and politics in the U.S. and across the world, delivered by Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and the Drop Site team.
