Drop Site News
Drop Site News
Trump Declares Economic War on China
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -47:44
-47:44

Trump Declares Economic War on China

President Trump's tariff regime has targeted countries around the world, but its focus on China may reshape global politics.
Drop Site News
Apr 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

President Donald Trump once said that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” Now he seems intent on testing that thesis, erecting some of the most massive trade barriers in recent world history. The tariffs are already reshaping the global economy. But they will have the most strongest impact on the U.S. relationship with China, which now faces the most extreme tariff barriers of any country—a true declaration of economic war against Beijing. Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder of the think tank the Bourse and Bazaar Foundation, to discuss.

Discussion about this episode

Drop Site News
Drop Site News
Independent reporting on war and politics in the U.S. and across the world, delivered by Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and the Drop Site team.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Drop Site News
Recent Episodes
Drop Site Newsroom: Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and Abubaker Abed on Gaza in Crisis
  Drop Site News
VIDEO: Donald Trump and Germany Are Using the Same Playbook to Criminalize Pro-Palestine Activism
  Jeremy Scahill
Drop Site Newsroom: Gaza, Yemen, Iran & Trump's Crackdown on Dissent
  Drop Site News
The Trump Administration’s Attacks on Free Speech
  Murtaza Hussain
Exclusive: Mahmoud Khalil's Attorney on Breaking Developments in Detained Columbia Graduate's Case
  Jeremy Scahill
The Secret World of Global Mercenaries
  Murtaza Hussain
EXCLUSIVE: Banned Yale Scholar Speaks Out After AI-Generated Accusations of Terror Ties
  Jeremy Scahill