Israel expands aggression across the region as it moves to obliterate Gaza City

Ryan Grim, Jeremy Scahill, and Sharif Abdel Kouddous discuss Israel's Gaza City offensive and its unprecedented strike on Hamas in Doha, Qatar.

"Gaza is burning," Israel’s defense minister said, as the military launched the main part of its ground operation to seize and take control of Gaza City. At least 68 people were killed by heavy Israeli bombardment across Gaza since dawn, including 20 in the bombing of the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City alone, according to Al Jazeera.

Drop Site’s reporters also discuss Israel’s strike on Sana’a on September 10 that killed 32 Yemeni journalists – which Sharif noted is “likely the deadliest attack on journalists in modern history.” Hundreds gathered at the Shaab Mosque for a mass funeral, coffins carried by honor guards as grieving families condemned the attack.

