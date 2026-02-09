Drop Site News

P. B.
14h

Thank you for your reporting. I want to know what is happening in the world even if despairing.

Dav Cer
12h

It's not just the West Bank. It's Gaza. It's Lebanon where the Zionists have built 5 military bases and are spraying glyphosate to sterilize the agricultural land - poison it from supporting crops with this known nasty carcinogenic herbicide. It's Syria where the Zionists have annexed the Golan Heights and intruded further into Southern Syria. Google "Greater Israel" and see all the land claimed by the Zionists as a gift from God. I'd like to see who signed the deed.

