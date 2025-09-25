Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Palestinian Statehood, Iran Sanctions, and the Future of the Middle East

H.A. Hellyer, a British scholar of Middle East politics and security, discusses Palestinian statehood, Iran snapback sanctions, and the shifting regional order.
Drop Site News
Sep 25, 2025
A number of western states, including the UK, Canada, Portugal, France, Belgium, and Australia recently recognized Palestinian statehood as the United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York City.

At the same time, talks between Iran and the E3 counties—Germany, France and Britain—to avert the looming “snapback” of UN sanctions are breaking down. The developments increase the odds of another war between Iran and Israel backed by the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, Russian drone incursions into NATO territory could spark direct conflict with Moscow.

Drop Site News’ Murtaza Hussain speaks with Dr. H.A. Hellyer, a British scholar of Middle East politics and security and a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and the Center for American Progress, about the shifting global order.

Hellyer highlights that while Palestine has long been recognized by over 140 UN member states of the Global South, the recent recognition by western states serve to isolate Washington. Symbolically, he says, it affirms Palestinians’ right to self-determination, but recognition without enforcement risks repeating the Oslo “trap”: lofty rhetoric masking impunity as Israel expands settlements and intensifies its genocidal campaign in Gaza. Without pressure or consequences, recognition could amount to little more than “recognizing a graveyard.” Hellyer argues that the collapse of the U.S.-led order risks ushering in a fragmented era where the most vulnerable populations pay the highest price.

