Pankaj Mishra on the Meaning of the Genocide in Gaza
Pankaj Mishra on the Meaning of the Genocide in Gaza

The Indian author and journalist Pankaj Mishra discusses his new book “The World After Gaza: A History."
Murtaza Hussain
Feb 08, 2025
Transcript

This week, during a press briefing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump floated an idea for the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip, while expelling the surviving Palestinian population from the territory.

While outlandish, Trump’s statement emboldened many on the Israeli right who continue to dream of eliminating the Palestinian population of the land through expulsions, siege, and mass killings.

On this new episode of Drop Site News's podcast, Pankaj Mishra joins Murtaza Hussain for a discussion on the genocide in Gaza, how various regions of the world have responded to the genocide, and the broad historical context. Mishra’s latest book, “The World After Gaza: A History,” is out now.

Listen above or on the Drop Site channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

