The Trump Administration’s Attacks on Free Speech
The Trump Administration’s Attacks on Free Speech

The accelerating arrests of pro-Palestine activists is the next step in Trump’s campaign against free speech rights in the U.S.
Murtaza Hussain
Mar 23, 2025
This month, the Trump administration’s crackdown on free speech related to Israel-Palestine dramatically escalated when Department of Homeland Security agents arrested Columbia University student organizer Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil is currently detained in an ICE jail in Louisiana, facing potential deportation. Khalil’s arrest is part of a broader crackdown now unfolding, with more arrests by the Trump administration sending a chilling message to others speaking out about the U.S.-backed Israeli assault on Gaza.

After years of complaints by conservatives about “safe spaces,” “cancel culture,” and attacks on free speech, the Trump administration is now engaging in brute legal measures and accusations of discrimination on campus to silence free speech entirely.

To discuss this topic, Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Jenin Younes, a civil liberties attorney and expert in First Amendment issues.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Independent reporting on war and politics in the U.S. and across the world, delivered by Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and the Drop Site team.
Appears in episode
Murtaza Hussain
