Drop Site News
Drop Site News
The Secret World of Global Mercenaries
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:00
-35:00

The Secret World of Global Mercenaries

Author John Lechner joins Murtaza Hussain to discuss mercenary groups and his latest book on Russia's Wagner Group.
Murtaza Hussain
Mar 18, 2025
Share
Transcript

Mercenary groups were a major part of premodern history, before being largely replaced by standing national armies. But in the past few decades, armed mercenary companies have again become major players in conflicts around the world. The U.S. employed Blackwater mercenaries to carry out operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. And the United Arab Emirates used paid mercenaries to carry out assassinations in Yemen.

But in recent years, the most powerful example of a mercenary group has been Russia’s Wagner Group. Wagner fighters have conducted operations in Syria, the Central African Republic, Ukraine, and other parts of the world, leaving a trail of atrocities. As Drop Site News’s Murtaza Hussain says, Wagner is an example of how war may be organized in a globalized future characterized by weak states and ruthless capitalism.

Hussain is joined this week by John Lechner, a journalist and author of “Death Is Our Business: Russian Mercenaries and the New Era of Private Warfare.” Hussain and Lechner discuss the history of mercenaries, the Wagner Group, and the operations they take part in around the world.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Discussion about this episode

Drop Site News
Drop Site News
Independent reporting on war and politics in the U.S. and across the world, delivered by Jeremy Scahill, Ryan Grim, and the Drop Site team.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Murtaza Hussain
Recent Episodes
EXCLUSIVE: Banned Yale Scholar Speaks Out After AI-Generated Accusations of Terror Ties
  Jeremy Scahill
The Gaza Ceasefire Stalemate and the Case of Mahmoud Khalil: A discussion with Sami Al-Arian
  Jeremy Scahill
The State of the Gaza “Ceasefire” and an Interview with Hezbollah
  Jeremy Scahill and Sharif Abdel Kouddous
Trump and the Future of the Ukraine-Russia War
  Murtaza Hussain
The Day After “Phase 1“: What Comes Next for Gaza, Hamas, Israel, and the Future of Palestinian Liberation?
  Jeremy Scahill
Pankaj Mishra on the Meaning of the Genocide in Gaza
  Murtaza Hussain
The Real Toll of the War in Gaza: A Conversation With Two Doctors
  Sharif Abdel Kouddous and Murtaza Hussain