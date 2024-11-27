Subscribe
The ‘Ceasefire’ in Lebanon is a Ticking Bomb
President Biden says the deal is intended to be permanent, but the U.S. gave Israel wide latitude to resume its attacks
12 hrs ago
•
Jeremy Scahill
and
Sharif Abdel Kouddous
199
VIDEO: The Pakistani Military's Brutal Crackdown on pro-Imran Khan Protests
Protestors gathered in the capital city of Islamabad to demand the released of jailed former PM Imran Khan
Nov 27
•
Murtaza Hussain
25
Lebanon's "Ceasefire" Deal With Israel, and What It Means for Gaza
A breaking news podcast discussion with Dr. Sami Al-Arian
Nov 26
•
Jeremy Scahill
295
Pakistani Protesters Press Into Islamabad as Police Fire on the Demonstrations
The military government is blocking roads and cutting internet access in an attempt to stop activists loyal to the deposed Imran Khan from establishing…
Nov 25
•
Murtaza Hussain
and
Waqas Ahmed
231
U.S. officials who hated "woke" investing won't stop buying Israel Bonds
Budget-strapped states and municipalities have accrued $1.7 billion dollars-worth of these dubious securities
Nov 25
•
Ka (Jessica) Burbank
257
BREAKING: ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu... Senate Weapons Vote... U.S. buys Pegasus for Colombia in cash... Israeli raid in Jenin...
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on…
Nov 21
•
Jeremy Scahill
and
Ryan Grim
321
The International Criminal Court Issues 'Watershed' Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, for War Crimes in Gaza
The court rejected arguments by the U.S. and Israel that the ICC does not have jurisdiction, subjecting the officials to potential arrest in 124…
Nov 21
•
Jeremy Scahill
and
Murtaza Hussain
187
Israeli Forces Raid Jenin As Fears Mount of Accelerated West Bank Annexation Plan Under Trump
Troops, bulldozers, drones, helicopters, and warplanes attacked Jenin and neighboring towns for two days
Nov 20
•
Sharif Abdel Kouddous
and
Mariam Barghouti
22
It's the Wars, Stupid
Democrats are missing the way that their shift into a more war-happy party is alienating them from voters and fueling the perception that they have no…
Nov 20
•
Ryan Grim
70
The U.S. Bought Pegasus for Colombia With $11 Million in Cash. Now Colombians Are Asking Why
The White House has refused to disclose how much data it gathered in partnership with the country's intelligence agencies
Nov 20
•
Jose Olivares
41
Gaza, Ukraine, and the Return of Trump
Listen now | Kelley Vlahos from the Quincy Institute joins Jeremy Scahill for a discussion on Biden's final measures, the kettle of hawks assembled by…
Nov 20
•
Drop Site News
32
Five Days on a Media Junket in Israel: Lies, Half-Truths, and Conspiracy Nonsense
The country's supporters are determined to warp the truth of the ongoing genocide in Gaza
Nov 20
•
Alexander Willis
371
