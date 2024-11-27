Drop Site News

The ‘Ceasefire’ in Lebanon is a Ticking Bomb
President Biden says the deal is intended to be permanent, but the U.S. gave Israel wide latitude to resume its attacks
  
Jeremy Scahill
 and 
Sharif Abdel Kouddous
9
VIDEO: The Pakistani Military's Brutal Crackdown on pro-Imran Khan Protests
Protestors gathered in the capital city of Islamabad to demand the released of jailed former PM Imran Khan
  
Murtaza Hussain
1
4:42
Lebanon's "Ceasefire" Deal With Israel, and What It Means for Gaza
A breaking news podcast discussion with Dr. Sami Al-Arian
  
Jeremy Scahill
14
1:06:09
Pakistani Protesters Press Into Islamabad as Police Fire on the Demonstrations
The military government is blocking roads and cutting internet access in an attempt to stop activists loyal to the deposed Imran Khan from establishing…
  
Murtaza Hussain
 and 
Waqas Ahmed
5
U.S. officials who hated "woke" investing won't stop buying Israel Bonds
Budget-strapped states and municipalities have accrued $1.7 billion dollars-worth of these dubious securities
  
Ka (Jessica) Burbank
20
BREAKING: ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu... Senate Weapons Vote... U.S. buys Pegasus for Colombia in cash... Israeli raid in Jenin...
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on…
  
Jeremy Scahill
 and 
Ryan Grim
9
The International Criminal Court Issues 'Watershed' Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, for War Crimes in Gaza
The court rejected arguments by the U.S. and Israel that the ICC does not have jurisdiction, subjecting the officials to potential arrest in 124…
  
Jeremy Scahill
 and 
Murtaza Hussain
8
Israeli Forces Raid Jenin As Fears Mount of Accelerated West Bank Annexation Plan Under Trump
Troops, bulldozers, drones, helicopters, and warplanes attacked Jenin and neighboring towns for two days
  
Sharif Abdel Kouddous
 and 
Mariam Barghouti
1
It's the Wars, Stupid
Democrats are missing the way that their shift into a more war-happy party is alienating them from voters and fueling the perception that they have no…
  
Ryan Grim
7
The U.S. Bought Pegasus for Colombia With $11 Million in Cash. Now Colombians Are Asking Why
The White House has refused to disclose how much data it gathered in partnership with the country's intelligence agencies
  
Jose Olivares
1
Gaza, Ukraine, and the Return of Trump
Listen now | Kelley Vlahos from the Quincy Institute joins Jeremy Scahill for a discussion on Biden's final measures, the kettle of hawks assembled by…
  
Drop Site News
1
45:59
Five Days on a Media Junket in Israel: Lies, Half-Truths, and Conspiracy Nonsense
The country's supporters are determined to warp the truth of the ongoing genocide in Gaza
  
Alexander Willis
11
